'Billions' star Damian Lewis returns for season 7

Fans of Billions are in for a surprise as the show has some exciting update for future episodes.

During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Damian Lewis revealed, "Bobby's back. Axe is back, and it's exciting. He's not been around for a couple of seasons."

Earlier, the series lead bade farewell to the show after five seasons in October 2021.

Lewis, who essays Bobby "Axe" Axelrod on the Showtime show, said he would "miss the Billions family" and send gratitude to the showrunners, Brian Koppelman and David Levien.

The Homeland star to exit to the show followed after his wife died, Peaky Blinders star Helen McCrory from cancer aged 52, in April 2021.

However, the 52-year-old is set to rejoin the critically-acclaimed show's season seven for six of its 12 episodes.

"Finally!" wrote several fans on the news of the comeback on social media.

One fan wrote the video showing Lewis as "the best thing you'll see on the internet today."

While another commented it had provided the show with a "lifeline" after a poor sixth season.