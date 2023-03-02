 
Thursday Mar 02 2023
Web Desk

Meghan Markle staying with Prince Harry till millions are gone?

Web Desk

Thursday Mar 02, 2023

Experts warn Meghan Markle may decide to ‘trade up’ after she’s done burning through the millions on Prince Harry side.

These admissions have been brought to light by US commentator Megyn Kelly in her interview with Sky News Australia.

There, she spoke of the possibility that Meghan Markle will 'trade up' once the millions are exhausted.

Especially since “He's got fame and he gave her that for sure. She's now a household name when she wasn't... But he doesn't have any money.”

“It all makes sense how she's pimped him out to write the memoir... She needed that money. They got a $20million advance on Spare.”

“And she's crying all the way to the bank now because they've got that. They've got the $100million Netflix deal. They've got a $50million Spotify deal.”

