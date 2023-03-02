Priyanka Chopra's 'Citadel' trailer postpones: See why?

'Citadel' makers will announce the new release date of teh trailer soon

Priyanka Chopra's much-anticipated American series Citadel’s trailer release has been delayed by the makers.

The trailer was set to release on March 1, but Prime Video decided not to release it out of respect to the latest tragic train crash incident that occurred in Greece. A passenger train collided with a freight train in Greece. So far, 38 casualties have been reported while many have been injured.

The makers say that they will announce the new trailer release date soon.

Prime video released an official note that read: “Out of respect for our international community and due to [the] devastating breaking news from Greece, we are respectfully holding on sharing the official trailer for Citadel.”

The forthcoming spy-thriller series, directed by the famous Avengers director duo Russo brothers and backed by Amazon Prime, is set to premiere on April 28 with two episodes. Later, the makers will drop a new episode every Friday.

As per IndiaToday, Citadel will also get an Indian adaptation starring actors Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The Indian version is being directed by The Family Man directors Raj and DK.