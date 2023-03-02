 
Showbiz
Thursday Mar 02 2023
By
Web Desk

Priyanka Chopra's 'Citadel' trailer postpones: See why?

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 02, 2023

Citadel makers will announce the new release date of teh trailer soon
'Citadel' makers will announce the new release date of teh trailer soon

Priyanka Chopra's much-anticipated American series Citadel’s trailer release has been delayed by the makers.

The trailer was set to release on March 1, but Prime Video decided not to release it out of respect to the latest tragic train crash incident that occurred in Greece. A passenger train collided with a freight train in Greece. So far, 38 casualties have been reported while many have been injured.

The makers say that they will announce the new trailer release date soon.

Prime video released an official note that read: “Out of respect for our international community and due to [the] devastating breaking news from Greece, we are respectfully holding on sharing the official trailer for Citadel.”

The forthcoming spy-thriller series, directed by the famous Avengers director duo Russo brothers and backed by Amazon Prime, is set to premiere on April 28 with two episodes. Later, the makers will drop a new episode every Friday.

As per IndiaToday, Citadel will also get an Indian adaptation starring actors Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The Indian version is being directed by The Family Man directors Raj and DK. 

More From Showbiz:

Akshay Kumar being slammed by Gaiety Galaxy owner for visiting 'TKSS' regularly

Akshay Kumar being slammed by Gaiety Galaxy owner for visiting 'TKSS' regularly
'RRR' song 'Natu Natu': LA fans go wild while watching it in theatre

'RRR' song 'Natu Natu': LA fans go wild while watching it in theatre
Kartik aaryan likely to play cameo in Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha's 'TJMM'

Kartik aaryan likely to play cameo in Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha's 'TJMM'
Ranbir Kapoor shares his fears on being father to daughter 'Raha'

Ranbir Kapoor shares his fears on being father to daughter 'Raha'
Gauri Khan lands into legal trouble over property purchase

Gauri Khan lands into legal trouble over property purchase
Kapil Sharma reveals why director 'Zwigato' NOT casted SRK instead of him

Kapil Sharma reveals why director 'Zwigato' NOT casted SRK instead of him
Amitabh Bachchan to feature in courtroom drama 'Section 84'

Amitabh Bachchan to feature in courtroom drama 'Section 84'

Sagarika Bhattacharya broke down after trailer of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway

Sagarika Bhattacharya broke down after trailer of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway
Shahid Kapoor gets vulnerable about failure of Jersey

Shahid Kapoor gets vulnerable about failure of Jersey

Rajatava Dutta thinks Akshay Kumar is ‘courageous’ to admit failure of his films

Rajatava Dutta thinks Akshay Kumar is ‘courageous’ to admit failure of his films

Kapil Sharma talks about the message his film 'Zwigato' delivers at trailer launch event

Kapil Sharma talks about the message his film 'Zwigato' delivers at trailer launch event
'I didn't offend our culture': Ushna Shah apologises after sharp criticism on bridal dress

'I didn't offend our culture': Ushna Shah apologises after sharp criticism on bridal dress