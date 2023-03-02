 
Thursday Mar 02 2023
Tom Cruise snubs people trying to be friends with him: ‘Likes mystery of being inaccessible’

Thursday Mar 02, 2023

Tom Cruise has no interest in making friends outside of his Scientology circle as he is “skeptical” of anyone not having links with the religion.

An insider told Radar Online that the Mission: Impossible lead seeks people’s attention when he’s on the big screen but behind closed doors, he is a very private person and does not like the limelight.

The source said that even though the hunk is trying "to charm” the Hollywood bigwigs in hopes of securing an Oscar for Top Gun: Maverick, "he's hard to pin down after the party's over."

Many "people throw themselves" at Cruise in hopes of igniting a friendship with him, but "he's skeptical of anyone outside his Scientology clique."

"Tom knows anything he says can bite him in the butt. He also likes the mystery of being inaccessible," the source added. "In social situations, he swoops in to chat and then leaves in a flash."

"Even his comings and goings are kept secret," the insider shared. "When in Los Angeles, he divides his time between a Bel-Air residence and a Scientology base in the desert, traveling by helicopters he usually pilots himself so he can stay under the radar."

