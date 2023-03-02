 
entertainment
Thursday Mar 02 2023
King Charles’ job expectations for Meghan Markle’s a ‘supremely dull gig’

Experts believe Meghan Markle’s role in the Royal Family has reportedly managed to prove that life as a working royal is a ‘really dull gig indeed’.

Royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser made these admissions.

Her claims have been made in a new piece for News.com.au.

There, she claimed, “If anyone ever needed hard proof that being a working HRH can be, at times, a supremely dull gig indeed, then voila. The interesting thing is that Kate’s Big Day Out accidentally perfectly proves one of the arguments made by a new book, Gilded Youth, about why Meghan found royal life such a bummer.”

“As we all know, in children’s books and anything involving a singing cartoon bird, becoming royal not only comes with lots of lovely money but acquiring a title means power and control over your destiny.”

“No more sweeping out of fireplaces or putting up with an evil stepmother’s dastardly demands! Oh, wave a hand and you can watch forelock-tugging courtiers plunge to bended knees and trays of finger sandwiches appear as if by magic. Disney lied.”

