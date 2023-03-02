Disha Patani wishes Tiger Shroff a 'Happy Birthday' with an adorable picture

Disha Patani and Tiger shroff were reportedly dating

Tiger Shroff turns 33 today; alleged ex-girlfriend Disha Patani shares an adorable picture to wish the actor.

Taking it to her Instagram, Disha dropped a picture of Tiger wearing an all-black outfit. He also wore a cute tiger printed winter scarf. She wrote: “Stay the most beautiful and inspiring you. Happy b’day tiggy.”

Patani and Shroff were reportedly dating. But now, the two have parted ways. The actress is still very close to Shroff’s mother and sister even after the breakup, reports claim.

Previously, when the duo’s breakup rumors were circulating all over social media, father Jackie Shroff spoke about their friendship in an interview. He said: “I have seen them go out together. Not that I keep track of my son’s love life. That’s the last thing I want to do, like infringe into their privacy. But I feel that they are thick buddies. They spend time with each other besides work.”

He further talked about their rumoured breakup, said: “See, it is up to them whether they are together or not, whether they are compatible or not. It is their love story, like me and my wife have our love story. We share a good equation with Disha. And like I said, they are happy together like they meet, talk etc.”

Tiger Shroff, while making his appearance in the Koffee with Karan 7, said that he is single. He also revealed that he has a crush on Shraddha Kapoor, reports IndiaToday.