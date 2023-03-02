 
Charles, William won’t give Harry the apology he is demanding: ‘Toxic stalemate’

King Charles and Prince William have no intention of having a private meeting with Prince Harry prior to coronation nor do they are willing to apologise to him.

Royal expert Kinsey Schofield told Fox News that the Duke of Sussex’s demand that his father and brother apologise to him before coronation won’t be fulfilled.

While describing the situation as “toxic stalemate," the source said that Charles and William "have no intention" of giving Harry "the apology he is demanding from them.”

“I don’t think Prince William or King Charles will make any special arrangements to have a private discussion with Prince Harry prior to the coronation because the word ‘private’ has become increasingly debatable in the Sussex space," Schofield said.

"Over the weekend, reports surfaced that Harry intends to add a new chapter to [his memoir] Spare for the paperback print edition," she added.

"What would that content consist of? Perhaps a controversial closed-door conversation with his brother and father prior to one of the most historic events this generation has seen? I think the royal family is smarter than that and focused on the future of the monarchy."

"Harry is under the delusion that he is the only one owed an apology," Schofield continued. "[Prince] William and [his wife] Kate Middleton are owed an apology.”

“Meghan [Markle] and Harry have gone out of their way to tarnish the images of William and Catherine... The Sussexes were free,” the expert shared.

“They found their freedom. Instead of using their freedom to dedicate their lives to service as they promised... they have dedicated their lives to settling old scores."


