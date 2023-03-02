Meghan Markle felt ‘unbearable pain’ and ‘hated the UK’

File Footage

Meghan Markle reportedly felt ‘pure hatred’ for the Royal Family, right from the very start.



Royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser made these admissions.

Her claims have been made in a new piece for News.com.au.

She referenced an admission by Prince Harry’s former pal who bashed Meghan Markle’s delusions and said, “When you are an American celebrity and you mix with celebrities in the US, you just get used to everyone around you saying how marvellous you are.”

“Meghan hated the UK because as a member of the royal family she realised she was going to be treated not as a celebrity but as a servant of the people. That was unbearable for her.”

In the midst of her piece she also referenced author Tom Quinn’s book, Gilded Youth.

In it, a Palace source echoed similar sentiments and said, “[Meghan] hated the fact that she had to do what she was told and go where she was told in the endless and to a large extent pointless royal round.”