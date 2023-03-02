 
entertainment
Thursday Mar 02 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle felt ‘unbearable pain’ and ‘hated the UK’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 02, 2023

File Footage

Meghan Markle reportedly felt ‘pure hatred’ for the Royal Family, right from the very start.

Royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser made these admissions.

Her claims have been made in a new piece for News.com.au.

She referenced an admission by Prince Harry’s former pal who bashed Meghan Markle’s delusions and said, “When you are an American celebrity and you mix with celebrities in the US, you just get used to everyone around you saying how marvellous you are.”

“Meghan hated the UK because as a member of the royal family she realised she was going to be treated not as a celebrity but as a servant of the people. That was unbearable for her.”

In the midst of her piece she also referenced author Tom Quinn’s book, Gilded Youth.

In it, a Palace source echoed similar sentiments and said, “[Meghan] hated the fact that she had to do what she was told and go where she was told in the endless and to a large extent pointless royal round.”

More From Entertainment:

Song Minho from K-pop group Winner confirms military enlistment

Song Minho from K-pop group Winner confirms military enlistment
Khloé Kardashian shares health update after tumor removal from her face

Khloé Kardashian shares health update after tumor removal from her face
Harry, Meghan Frogmore eviction means more obstacles to future UK visits

Harry, Meghan Frogmore eviction means more obstacles to future UK visits
Lily Collins recalls fans’ attitude changed after ‘Emily in Paris’ season 2 aired

Lily Collins recalls fans’ attitude changed after ‘Emily in Paris’ season 2 aired
King Charles ‘had enough’ with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Piers Morgan

King Charles ‘had enough’ with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Piers Morgan

Priscilla Presley stars as herself in Netflix’s animated series ‘Agent Elvis’

Priscilla Presley stars as herself in Netflix’s animated series ‘Agent Elvis’
'The Office' star Jenna Fischer joins 'Mean Girls' musical movie

'The Office' star Jenna Fischer joins 'Mean Girls' musical movie

'Kingsman' star Taron Egerton thinks he 'isn't the right person' for 'James Bond'

'Kingsman' star Taron Egerton thinks he 'isn't the right person' for 'James Bond'
Emilia Clarke's Insta snap draws trolls attack

Emilia Clarke's Insta snap draws trolls attack
Kanye West and ‘wife’ Bianca Censori spotted laughing on romantic stroll

Kanye West and ‘wife’ Bianca Censori spotted laughing on romantic stroll
Gina Carano's character still part of 'The Mandalorian': Rick Famuyiwa

Gina Carano's character still part of 'The Mandalorian': Rick Famuyiwa

Woody Harrelson blasts his 'War for the Planet of the Apes' performance

Woody Harrelson blasts his 'War for the Planet of the Apes' performance