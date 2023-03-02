Meghan Markle ‘hated’ forced narrative of ‘good girl’ who inaugurates bridges

File Footage

Meghan Markle found ‘good girl’ requirement “as a rude shock” to her L.A sentiments.



Royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser made these admissions.

Her claims have been made in a new piece for News.com.au.

She started by referencing royal biographer Tom Quinn’s newly released book that talks of one of the “nastiest surprises” that awaited Meghan Markle once she slipped on the wedding band.

Per Ms Elser, Meghan Markle was an “ego-deflating tedium of life inside a deeply hierarchical, dyed-in-the-wool institution.”

Even a Kensington Palace staffer stepped forward in Mr Quinn’s book, Guilded Youth, and claimed, “I don’t think in the whole of history there was ever a greater divide between what someone expected when they became a member of the royal family and what they discovered it was really like. She was hugely disappointed. She was a global superstar but was being told what she could and could not do, what she could and could not say. She hated it.”

It was only after she felt ‘she’d reached the level of “duchess-dom” that she felt there was a say in her work life.

But at the end of the day, “It was not just Meghan’s treatment behind palace walls, all that being told to be a good girl and go off and open a bridge, which came as a rude shock to the LA native.”