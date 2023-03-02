 
entertainment
Thursday Mar 02 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle feeling 'safe' knowing King Charles' reign 'can't force her'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 02, 2023

File Footage

Experts believe Meghan Markle ‘thrives’ in the US because she knows ‘no one can force’ her, unlike the UK.

Royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser made these admissions.

Her claims have been made in a new piece for News.com.au.

Per their findings, “These days, Meghan is the mistress of her own fate and she can breathe safely in the knowledge that no one can force her to open a new cardboard compactor or a ring road or therapeutic paddling pool.”

“Here’s hoping that Buckingham Palace has long since established some sort of P-plate, learner royal program so the next generation of HRH partners are fully aware of just how many visits to rural Wales and outings to new off-ramps await them.”

