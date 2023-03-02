Meghan Markle ‘never grasped’ sacrifices of royalty

File Footage

Meghan Markle is currently standing accused of being ‘totally unaware’ of what it means to be a royal who serves a ‘public servant’.



An inside source close to the Daily Star brought these admissions to light.

Per the insider, Meghan Markle wound up feeling “hugely disappointed” by the reality of royal life.

Because “She was a global superstar but was being told what she could and could not do, what she could and could not say. She hated it.”

Even commentator and expert Daniela Elser stepped forward to address this ‘alleged arrogance’ and penned her thoughts with News.com.au.

In her piece she believed, “What seems clear now is that Meghan went into this lifelong endeavour ignorant of what really lay in store work-wise when she said ‘yes’ to Harry’s shockingly pedestrian proposal.”

“If the Duchess of Sussex in those early days thought she would get to be the new Diana in a trice, hailed as a global saviour as she swanned about doing good in Dior, a sort of Mother Teresa meets Gloria Steinem meets Grace Kelly mash-up, then she was in for a cold dose of reality.”