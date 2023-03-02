 
entertainment
Thursday Mar 02 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles ‘holds key’ to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle revival

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 02, 2023

File Footage

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned they ‘can never hope to translate’ their fame into ‘untold riches’

Experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ‘viral’ but not famous enough to “translate” it into “effortless professional success, untold riches and swanning about with society darlings.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle warned their celebrity star power isn’t powerful enough to save them from becoming the ‘punchline’ instead of rich.

This admission has been issued by commentator and author Daniela Elser, in her piece for the New Zealand Herald.

Royal commentator and author Daniela Elser made these admissions in a piece for the New Zealand Herald.

In it, she wrote, “When Harry released his guided missile of a tell-all Spare in January, the Jimmy Kimmel show first did a sketch mocking the altercation between the duke and brother Prince William with two actors dressed up as the singer Prince.”

“This would all be a bit of a giggle – the foibles, scandals and extramarital shenanigans of the royal family having long been juicy fodder for comedians and sketch writers – if it wasn’t for the fact that the Sussexes’ are starting to look less like power players and much more like a punchline.”

“For one thing, the US does not seem to like them all that much. Polling done after the release of Spare and Harry’s myriad TV appearances found that more Americans have an unfavourable view of the two of them than favourable.”

“What is so surprising is that while they might be the most famous people in the world not on TikTok (or occupying the White House) that fame has not translated into effortless professional success, untold riches and swanning about with society darlings.”

More From Entertainment:

K-pop group Kep1er have announced their new comeback date

K-pop group Kep1er have announced their new comeback date
Song Minho from K-pop group Winner confirms military enlistment

Song Minho from K-pop group Winner confirms military enlistment
Khloé Kardashian shares health update after tumor removal from her face

Khloé Kardashian shares health update after tumor removal from her face
Harry, Meghan Frogmore eviction means more obstacles to future UK visits

Harry, Meghan Frogmore eviction means more obstacles to future UK visits
Lily Collins recalls fans’ attitude changed after ‘Emily in Paris’ season 2 aired

Lily Collins recalls fans’ attitude changed after ‘Emily in Paris’ season 2 aired
King Charles ‘had enough’ with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Piers Morgan

King Charles ‘had enough’ with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Piers Morgan

Priscilla Presley stars as herself in Netflix’s animated series ‘Agent Elvis’

Priscilla Presley stars as herself in Netflix’s animated series ‘Agent Elvis’
'The Office' star Jenna Fischer joins 'Mean Girls' musical movie

'The Office' star Jenna Fischer joins 'Mean Girls' musical movie

'Kingsman' star Taron Egerton thinks he 'isn't the right person' for 'James Bond'

'Kingsman' star Taron Egerton thinks he 'isn't the right person' for 'James Bond'
Emilia Clarke's Insta snap draws trolls attack

Emilia Clarke's Insta snap draws trolls attack
Kanye West and ‘wife’ Bianca Censori spotted laughing on romantic stroll

Kanye West and ‘wife’ Bianca Censori spotted laughing on romantic stroll
Gina Carano's character still part of 'The Mandalorian': Rick Famuyiwa

Gina Carano's character still part of 'The Mandalorian': Rick Famuyiwa