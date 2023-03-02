King Charles punishes Prince Harry, Meghan for 'vicious Camilla attacks'

King Charles III has reportedly punished Prince Harry for his 'nascence' against Queen Consort Camilla, calling her a "villain".

The 74-year-old monarch could not forgive Harry's attacks on Queen Camilla, according to a royal commentator.

Arthur Edwards, royal photographer, believes the "vicious" criticism and claims levelled at King's wife by Meghan's hubby in his recent interviews and memoir pushed the monarch to take the decision to Kick Meghan and Harry out from Frogmore Cottage.

"Finally the King has hit back at Harry and Meghan over their vicious attacks on his darling wife and Prince William," the commentator wrote in a comment piece for The Sun.

"The King has responded by taking away their grace and favour home, Frogmore Cottage, which was given to them as a perk of their job," He continued.

Harry and Meghan's moves suggest that they have already burnt all the bridges of his return to the royal family with his shocking claims about Charles, Camilla and Prince William his book. But it was still being claimed that the palace's "doors will remain open" for the Duke even after his serious allegations against the members of the Firm.

Now, King Charles's latest move suggests as he has decided to give befitting response to all the attacks from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

"Those close to the King insist that he has always made clear how much he loves both of his sons, keeping communication channels open throughout the last few years, despite the many barbs from California," the UK Telegraph reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

