 
entertainment
Thursday Mar 02 2023
By
Web Desk

Harry, Meghan Frogmore eviction means more obstacles to future UK visits

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 02, 2023

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s eviction from Frogmore Cottage means another obstacle has been added to their future visits to UK, the other being security issues.

Royal expert Jack Royston said that while returning to England is still an option for the couple, but the recent surprise eviction will make arrangements "more complex."

"If Harry and Meghan do lose Frogmore it will sever a final major tie between them and Britain, which would make return visits to the country far more complex,” he penned.

"Frogmore comes with de facto police security because it is on the private estate around Windsor Castle, meaning it is not only a haven from press intrusion and royal watchers but is also protected from terrorist attacks and assassination attempts.

"So losing Frogmore for Harry and Meghan would mean far more than losing a home,” Royston added. “If they wanted to benefit from police protection around their residence they would likely have to negotiate a room at another royal residence making them far more dependent on the wider Royal Family and palace institution."

"By contrast, in a hotel they would be left with their private security and easier access for members of the public as well as, potentially, journalists and press photographers."

More From Entertainment:

K-pop group Kep1er have announced their new comeback date

K-pop group Kep1er have announced their new comeback date
Song Minho from K-pop group Winner confirms military enlistment

Song Minho from K-pop group Winner confirms military enlistment
Khloé Kardashian shares health update after tumor removal from her face

Khloé Kardashian shares health update after tumor removal from her face
Lily Collins recalls fans’ attitude changed after ‘Emily in Paris’ season 2 aired

Lily Collins recalls fans’ attitude changed after ‘Emily in Paris’ season 2 aired
King Charles ‘had enough’ with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Piers Morgan

King Charles ‘had enough’ with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Piers Morgan

Priscilla Presley stars as herself in Netflix’s animated series ‘Agent Elvis’

Priscilla Presley stars as herself in Netflix’s animated series ‘Agent Elvis’
'The Office' star Jenna Fischer joins 'Mean Girls' musical movie

'The Office' star Jenna Fischer joins 'Mean Girls' musical movie

'Kingsman' star Taron Egerton thinks he 'isn't the right person' for 'James Bond'

'Kingsman' star Taron Egerton thinks he 'isn't the right person' for 'James Bond'
Emilia Clarke's Insta snap draws trolls attack

Emilia Clarke's Insta snap draws trolls attack
Kanye West and ‘wife’ Bianca Censori spotted laughing on romantic stroll

Kanye West and ‘wife’ Bianca Censori spotted laughing on romantic stroll
Gina Carano's character still part of 'The Mandalorian': Rick Famuyiwa

Gina Carano's character still part of 'The Mandalorian': Rick Famuyiwa

Woody Harrelson blasts his 'War for the Planet of the Apes' performance

Woody Harrelson blasts his 'War for the Planet of the Apes' performance