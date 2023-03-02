 
Thursday Mar 02 2023
Khloé Kardashian shares health update after tumor removal from her face

Thursday Mar 02, 2023

Khloé Kardashian has shared health updates with fans after having a tumor removed from her face.

The Kardashians star was seen with a bandage on her cheek in recent months and she has now shared about her recovery.

In October 2022, Khloé posted a string of messages on social media, explaining that she underwent an immediate operation to get a tumor removed after noticing a ‘zit’ on her face.

Over the weekend, Khloé took to Instagram and posted a selfie for fans, in which the bandage could be seen near her jaw.

She simply captioned the picture, “Happy Sunday.”

Fans flocked the comments section with love. However, one follower took the opportunity to ask, “And what the heck is on your cheek.”

Khloé, who is a mom-of-two, replied, “A bandage. I had a tumor removed from my face but I’m totally ok. Thank you for asking.”

The entrepreneur previously spoke out over her health issues, revealing how grateful she was that the tumor had been caught and dealt with very early.

The Good American boss told fans, “After noticing a small bump on my face and assuming it was something as minor as a zit, I decided to get it biopsied 7 months after realizing it was not budging.”

