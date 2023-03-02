 
Lady Gaga appears to plan ‘special treat’ for her ‘next’ big win, deets inside

Lady Gaga is all set to pop up an expensive champagne bottle for her ‘next big win’ as she’s already preparing for the celebrations.

Gaga, who has received her fourth Oscar nomination for co-writing Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick with BloodPop, has revealed that she has a bottle of Dom Pérignon champagne ready in her house.

In an interview with Wallpaper, the Shallow singer said, "It sounds silly, but it has a Post-it note on it and it says 'For my next win.' So I'm not allowed to drink it unless we have won something."

Gaga also said the champagne brand — with whom she's collaborating on a new campaign — has a special meaning for her as she used to share it with longtime friend and collaborator Tony Bennett.

"I actually used to always drink Dom Pérignon with Tony Bennett," A Star is Born actress said. "Everything with Tony means so much."

Following her fourth Oscar nomination, Gaga thanked the Motion Picture Academy and wrote, “Thank you so much to the Academy for nominating my song ‘Hold My Hand’ for an Oscar this year!”

“Writing this song for the film Top Gun: Maverick was a deep and powerful experience that I will never forget. So grateful for the magic of music and cinema. Love you my co-writer @bloodpop I’m on set filming now big love to little monsters!”

