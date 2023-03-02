Drew Barrymore believes Princess Diana’s ex butler has right intentions: ‘Not cashing in’

Drew Barrymore discussed the recent revelation of Princess Diana's former butler Paul Burrell that he has some information about her that he would only tell her sons Princes William and Prince Harry.

The Charlie's Angels star was of the opinion that Burrell’s intentions are genuine and he is not cashing in on the information and only wants to bring the brothers “together.”

"That is what I like about this," she said during her The Drew Barrymore Show, "Is, I have information that I feel would inform the most important people to her - her sons - and for them their most important person, their mom.”

“And so, instead of going out there and sharing it with anybody else, cashing out, revealing things she may not want people to know, is he wants to go directly to her sons, that's where this had my attention,” the actor added.

However, many of her fans did not agree on her stance as they believe if Burrell were to share this information only with the Princes then why did he tell the media about it.

One Twitter user wrote, "A little sus. If it’s private, is there no other way for him to relay the information without alerting the media?"

“If he went straight to them, why do we know about it? Did you ask him about the books he wrote about Diana before praising him for not ‘cashing in’?” another noted.