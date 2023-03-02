 
entertainment
Thursday Mar 02 2023
By
Web Desk

Hellbound actor Yoo Ah In tests positive for ketamine and cocaine use

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 02, 2023

The actor also tested positive for using Propofol and marijuana
The actor also tested positive for using Propofol and marijuana

According to TV Chosun’s News 9, Hellbound actor Yoo Ah In has tested positive for use of ketamine and cocaine. He previously tested positive for use of marijuana and Propofol as well.

The police began investigating the actor under suspicion of drug use from the previous month, and they also performed a search and seizure of multiple doctor's offices. The actor has allegedly been receiving these drugs since 2021.

Following the investigation, he provided the police with a hair and urine sample. The urine sample went on to test positive for use of marijuana, whereas the hair sample tested positive for ketamine, cocaine and Propofol.

According to Soompi, the police are reportedly looking into whether he has been using ketamine habitually and are planning on calling him back for questioning soon. 

More From Entertainment:

Shakira removes witch mannequin placed on balcony facing Gerard Pique’s mom house

Shakira removes witch mannequin placed on balcony facing Gerard Pique’s mom house
Drew Barrymore believes Princess Diana’s ex butler has right intentions: ‘Not cashing in’

Drew Barrymore believes Princess Diana’s ex butler has right intentions: ‘Not cashing in’
Hailey Bieber rift with Selena Gomez is damaging her reputation: Expert

Hailey Bieber rift with Selena Gomez is damaging her reputation: Expert
BTS’ J-Hope unveils teaser for his new single ‘On The Street’

BTS’ J-Hope unveils teaser for his new single ‘On The Street’
Will Smith delivers first in-person speech at AAFCA Awards after 2022 Oscars slap

Will Smith delivers first in-person speech at AAFCA Awards after 2022 Oscars slap
Netflix 'Wednesday' star Jenna Ortega reveals she took inspiration from her character

Netflix 'Wednesday' star Jenna Ortega reveals she took inspiration from her character
‘Teen Mom’ star Ryan Edwards arrested for stalking wife Mackenzie

‘Teen Mom’ star Ryan Edwards arrested for stalking wife Mackenzie
Lady Gaga appears to plan ‘special treat’ for her ‘next’ big win, deets inside

Lady Gaga appears to plan ‘special treat’ for her ‘next’ big win, deets inside
K-pop group NMIXX have revealed the tracklist for their new comeback

K-pop group NMIXX have revealed the tracklist for their new comeback
Bebe Neuwirth to join 'Frasier' revival' as Lilith

Bebe Neuwirth to join 'Frasier' revival' as Lilith
K-pop group New Jeans break Melon Chart record

K-pop group New Jeans break Melon Chart record
Harry Styles blushes after fan makes risqué sign during Australia concert

Harry Styles blushes after fan makes risqué sign during Australia concert