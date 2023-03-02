 
K-pop group Ateez re-enter the Billboard Hot 200

K-pop band Ateez have rejoined the Billboard Hot 200 two months after the release of their album Spin Off: From The Witness. The album has appeared at No. 15 on the chart which ranks some of the most popular albums in America.

The album initially came out on December 30th, 2022 and then made its way to the No. 7 spot on the chart in January. This is officially the band’s first album to chart for three weeks on the Billboard Hot 200.

Besides that, the album entered at No. 2 on the Billboard Global Chart this week as well along with the Top Album Sales chart at No. 3. Lastly, the album also made its way to the No. 3 spot on the Top Current Album sales meaning it is the third best selling album this week in the United States.

