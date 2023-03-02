Meghan Markle, Prince Harry won't attend King Charles Coronation after Frogmore drama?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are devastated after facing a fresh humiliation from King Charles III.

"Archie and Lilbet's parents have decided not to attend King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla's coronation in May after fresh snub from the Palace," a source has told.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's relationship with the King appears to be as tense as ever since their recent interviews, and Harry's tell-all memoir "Spare".



The 74-year-old monarch, who does not publicly respond to any of the Sussexes's claims, has now appeared retaliating to their attacks in his own way by closing the palace door on Harry and Meghan as he asked the couple to vacate their Frogmore Cottage.



Now, a well-informed source has claimed that the latest move of King Charles could fuel to the fire as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex won't stop revealing more royal secrets after this punishment from the Firm.



Over the past few months, Harry and Meghan have dominated the headlines because of the various secrets they have revealed about the palace and what happens behind closed doors.

The couple have even dished a lot of dirt, angering their family members in the process. Meghan and Harry - who currently live in Montecito with their two children Archie and Lilibet - have confirmed that they’ve been asked to vacate their UK home.