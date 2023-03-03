Eviction from Frogmore Cottage is stage one of Harry and Meghan's 'complete annihilation'

The eviction from Frogmore Cottage is just stage one of a slow and painful process of complete "annihilation" of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, according to a report in the British media.



The report comes a day after King Charles deprived the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of their UK-base.

The decision was taken after Prince Harry hurled some serious allegations against the royal family in his book "Spare".

Meghan and Harry's spokesperson has also confirmed that the couple have been requested to hand over the keys of their UK home.

The king has been criticized for evicting his younger son before his coronation.

The move is also likely to provoke the Duke and Duchess of Sussex who live in California with their two children.



