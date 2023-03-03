 
entertainment
Friday Mar 03 2023
By
Web Desk

Eviction from Frogmore Cottage is stage one of Harry and Meghan's 'complete annihilation'

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 03, 2023

Eviction from Frogmore Cottage is stage one of Harry and Meghans complete annihilation

The eviction from Frogmore Cottage is just stage one of a slow and painful process of complete "annihilation" of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, according to a report in the British media.

The report comes a day after King Charles deprived the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of their UK-base.

The decision was taken after Prince Harry hurled some serious  allegations against the royal family in his book "Spare".

Meghan and Harry's spokesperson has also confirmed that the couple have been requested to hand over the keys of their UK home.

The king has been criticized for evicting his younger son before his coronation.

The move is also likely to provoke the Duke and Duchess of Sussex who live in California with their two children.


More From Entertainment:

Wayne Shorter, master composer of jazz, dies aged 89

Wayne Shorter, master composer of jazz, dies aged 89
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'provoking' King Charles to use his power against them

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'provoking' King Charles to use his power against them
Meghan Markle confirms third pregnancy with latest outing in LA?

Meghan Markle confirms third pregnancy with latest outing in LA?
Prince William, Kate Middleton to move into Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's Royal Lodge?

Prince William, Kate Middleton to move into Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's Royal Lodge?
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry seen enjoying party in swanky LA club

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry seen enjoying party in swanky LA club
'Maghan Markle hated playing second fiddle to Kate Middleton'

'Maghan Markle hated playing second fiddle to Kate Middleton'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry won't attend King Charles Coronation after Frogmore drama?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry won't attend King Charles Coronation after Frogmore drama?
K-pop group Ateez re-enter the Billboard Hot 200

K-pop group Ateez re-enter the Billboard Hot 200
PSL 2023: Sonam Bajwa on cloud nine being loved by Pakistani fan

PSL 2023: Sonam Bajwa on cloud nine being loved by Pakistani fan
Hellbound actor Yoo Ah In tests positive for ketamine and cocaine use

Hellbound actor Yoo Ah In tests positive for ketamine and cocaine use
Shakira removes witch mannequin placed on balcony facing Gerard Pique’s mom house

Shakira removes witch mannequin placed on balcony facing Gerard Pique’s mom house
Drew Barrymore believes Princess Diana’s ex butler has right intentions: ‘Not cashing in’

Drew Barrymore believes Princess Diana’s ex butler has right intentions: ‘Not cashing in’