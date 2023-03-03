Prince William was 'moved' by Meghan Markle 'unconventional remedies'

Meghan Markle charmed Prince William with her warm nature, reveals Prince Harry.



Recalling one of their first private dinners, the Duke of Sussex touches upon his then girlfriend helping William survive cold.

Harry pens: “We’d had them over for dinner during one of Meg’s visits, and Meg cooked, and everything was good. Willy had a cold: he was sneezing and coughing, and Meg ran upstairs to get him some of her homeopathic cure-alls. Oregano oil, turmeric.”

Harry then admits: “He seemed charmed, moved, though Kate announced to the table that he’d never take such unconventional remedies.”