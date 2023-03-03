 
Friday Mar 03 2023
Web Desk

Meghan Markle was forced to 'abandon' social media before Royal wedding

Web Desk

Friday Mar 03, 2023

Prince Hary is touching upon the moment Meghan Markle stepped back from her TV show in 2017.

The Duchess of Sussex, who famously starred in ‘Suits’, has to resign ahead of her wedding to Prince Harry.

Sharing her feelings in his book ‘Spare’, Harry writes: “Meg packed up her house. gave up her role in Suits. After seven seasons. A difficult moment for her, because she loved that show, loved the character she was playing, loved her cast and crew—loved Canada.”

He continues, acknowledging Meghan’s sacrifices: “On the other hand life there had become untenable. She’d also shut down her website and abandoned all social media, again at the behest of the Palace comms team. She’d said goodbye to her friends, goodbye to her car, goodbye to one of her dogs—Bogart. He’d been so traumatized by the siege of her house, by the constant ringing of the doorbell, that his demeanor changed when Meg was around. He’d become an aggressive guard dog. Meg’s neighbors had graciously agreed to adopt him.”

