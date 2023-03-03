 
entertainment
Friday Mar 03 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry got down on one knew 'searching up' Meghan to say 'yes'

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 03, 2023

Prince Harry recalls his happiness and tears as he decided to propose Meghan Markle.

Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex notes how he got down on one knee to make a swaying proposal to the ‘Suits’ star.

He pens: “I led her out to the garden. Cold night. We were both wrapped in big coats, and hers had a hood lined with fake fur that framed her face like a cameo. I set electric candles around the blanket. I wanted it to look like Botswana, the bush, where I’d first thought of proposing.”

Harry was also accompanied by Meghan’s dog, Guy.

He continues: “Now I knelt on the blanket, Guy at my side. Both of us looked up searchingly at Meg. My eyes already full of tears, I brought the ring out of my pocket and said my piece. I was shivering, and my heart was audibly thumping, and my voice was unsteady, but she got the idea. Spend your life with me? Make me the happiest guy on this planet? Yes. Yes? Yes! I laughed. She laughed. What other reaction could there be? In this mixed-up world, this pain-filled life, we’d done it. We’d managed to find each other”

More From Entertainment:

Prince and Meghan Markle leaked Frogmore Cottage story?

Prince and Meghan Markle leaked Frogmore Cottage story?

Prince Harry calls Meghan Markle father Thomas 'complicated man'

Prince Harry calls Meghan Markle father Thomas 'complicated man'
'Prince Harry and Meghan got what they wanted'

'Prince Harry and Meghan got what they wanted'
Meghan Markle was forced to 'abandon' social media before Royal wedding

Meghan Markle was forced to 'abandon' social media before Royal wedding
Prince William, Kate were not 'brave enough' to admit they were Meghan fans

Prince William, Kate were not 'brave enough' to admit they were Meghan fans
Prince William was 'moved' by Meghan Markle 'unconventional remedies'

Prince William was 'moved' by Meghan Markle 'unconventional remedies'
Prince Harry 'harvested; beautiful diamonds from Diana for Meghan Markle

Prince Harry 'harvested; beautiful diamonds from Diana for Meghan Markle
King Charles went against Queen Elizabeth by evicting Harry from Frogmore Cottage: expert

King Charles went against Queen Elizabeth by evicting Harry from Frogmore Cottage: expert

Prince Harry thought there was 'hidden meaning' behind Queen saying yes to Meghan

Prince Harry thought there was 'hidden meaning' behind Queen saying yes to Meghan
Eviction from Frogmore Cottage is stage one of Harry and Meghan's 'complete annihilation'

Eviction from Frogmore Cottage is stage one of Harry and Meghan's 'complete annihilation'
Wayne Shorter, master composer of jazz, dies aged 89

Wayne Shorter, master composer of jazz, dies aged 89
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'provoking' King Charles to use his power against them

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'provoking' King Charles to use his power against them