 
entertainment
Friday Mar 03 2023
By
Web Desk

'Prince Harry and Meghan got what they wanted'

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 03, 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan got what they wanted

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle "got what they wanted" after two years of giving interviews about the royal family, said a royal expert commenting on the reports that the couple have been evicted from their Frogmore Cottage by King Charles.

Speaking to Express.co.uk, Lee Cohen said, "The duo got what they wanted to withdraw from Britain and from the duties that were never a fit for them."

He said, "They were initially welcomed with great joy in the country where Harry is a Prince of the Blood, but their behavior has understandably made them deeply unpopular there, so why should Frogmore or any residence be reserved for them when they don't want to be there and neither do the citizens of Britain want them there."

A spokesperson for Harry and Meghan on Wednesday confirmed that the couple has been asked to vacate their UK home close to Windsor Castle.

The couple lost their last UK base after Prince Harry released a book that contained a series of allegations against the royal family.

Before the book, the couple had appeared in a Netflix documentary which was also critical of the royal family.


