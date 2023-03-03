Prince and Meghan Markle leaked Frogmore Cottage story?

 
King Charles decision to evict Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from their royal residence Frogmore Cottage came as a surprise to many people.

Most of the royal fans and the couple's supporters were hoping that the monarch would try to repair ties with his son in order to convince him to attend the coronation.

Reports in the British media suggested that the King was willing to ignore Harry's explosive book that contained some serious allegations against the royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex' eviction from their UK home has sparked a debate on social and mainstream media.

Commenting on the move, ,royal expert Kinsey Schofield pointed out the timing of the announcement is "very strange" after Harry and Meghan's popularity reached an all-time low."

Speaking to GB News, she said: "The timing on this is all very strange and I do wonder if this is a story leaked by the Sussexes to try and garner sympathy after several really hard weeks of criticism.

The expert added, "Between Spare and South Park, they have taken some severe hits lately and it does make you wonder if this story popped up out of nowhere for people to feel sorry for them."


