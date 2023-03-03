 
Intention behind King Charles' move against Meghan and Harry discussed

King Charles has prevented Prince Harry from deputising for him by removing him from his royal estate, said a royal expert.

 According to Express.co.uk, in the event that the King cannot undertake an official duty, on a temporary basis due to illness or absence abroad, two or more Counsellors of State are appointed by Letters Patent to act in His Majesty's place.

Speaking to the publication, Richard Fitzwilliams said without a UK home - Harry will be unable to be called upon to act as a Counsellor of State.

He said one of the requirements of the role is that whoever holds it is domiciled in the UK, and Harry will soon have no permanent UK address.

He said "It also means that Harry will lose his domicile in Britain, which will affect his role to act as a potential Counsellor of State, if the monarch is abroad or incapacitated."

King Charles reportedly evicted Harry and Meghan from Frogmore Cottage to give it to his younger brother Prince Andrew.


