 
Showbiz
Friday Mar 03 2023
By
Web Desk

Jaya Bachchan makes rare fun interaction with paparazzi: See video

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 03, 2023

Jaya Bachchan does not really like getting clicked by the media
Jaya Bachchan does not really like getting clicked by the media

Veteran actress Jaya Bachchan, who does not really like getting clicked by the media on her arrival at events or airports, makes a rare fun interaction with them at an event.

A video has been circulating on social media that showed Jaya attending the launch event of the most-famous designer duo of India Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla’s newest collection. She was seen being involved in a fun banter with the photographers.

The Sholay actress chatted with them for a while and posed for the pictures happily. Though, she did asked the shutter bags not to give her any instruction before she decides to pose for the clicks.

One of the famous sources Viral Bhayani shared the video and wrote: “The one and only #JayaBachchan. She shouts at us sometimes but so does our Mom. We don't mind and we always have high respect for her. Today for #abujanisandeepkhosla event."

Bachchan is amongst one of those celebrities who do not like getting clicked. She has often been noticed scolding the paparazzi for doing so.

At Koffee with Karan season 6, Jaya’s children Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanada shared why their mother do not like the media capturing her pictures. They said that their mother hates it when somebody takes her picture without taking her permission. She thinks it as a major sign of disrespect. The children also revealed that their mother can’t handle a lot of crowd as she is claustrophobic, reports PinkVilla. 

More From Showbiz:

Sushmita Sen suffers heart attack, assures fans she is fine now

Sushmita Sen suffers heart attack, assures fans she is fine now

Shatrughan Sinha reveals he was ‘embarrassed’ about his looks

Shatrughan Sinha reveals he was ‘embarrassed’ about his looks

Billi Billi song out now, Shehnaaz Gill makes appearance

Billi Billi song out now, Shehnaaz Gill makes appearance

Manoj Bajpayee on choosing 'Gulmohar': 'It sits well with me'

Manoj Bajpayee on choosing 'Gulmohar': 'It sits well with me'
Disha Patani wishes Tiger Shroff a 'Happy Birthday' with an adorable picture

Disha Patani wishes Tiger Shroff a 'Happy Birthday' with an adorable picture
Akshay Kumar being slammed by Gaiety Galaxy owner for visiting 'TKSS' regularly

Akshay Kumar being slammed by Gaiety Galaxy owner for visiting 'TKSS' regularly
Priyanka Chopra's 'Citadel' trailer postpones: See why?

Priyanka Chopra's 'Citadel' trailer postpones: See why?
Won't leave my wife in this hour of need, says Hareem Shah's husband

Won't leave my wife in this hour of need, says Hareem Shah's husband
'RRR' song 'Natu Natu': LA fans go wild while watching it in theatre

'RRR' song 'Natu Natu': LA fans go wild while watching it in theatre
Kartik aaryan likely to play cameo in Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha's 'TJMM'

Kartik aaryan likely to play cameo in Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha's 'TJMM'
Ranbir Kapoor shares his fears on being father to daughter 'Raha'

Ranbir Kapoor shares his fears on being father to daughter 'Raha'
Gauri Khan lands into legal trouble over property purchase

Gauri Khan lands into legal trouble over property purchase