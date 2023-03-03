 
Christina Aguilera on aging gracefully, injectables in Hollywood

Christina Aguilera breaks down the ‘need of the hour’ as well as desire to age gracefully in the public eye.

This admission was brought to light during Aguilera’s interview with People magazine.

There, she started it all off by saying, “I'm always interested in finding new products that excite me and make me feel my best.”

Especially when it comes to injectables which offer a more “natural look” and help to age more gracefully.

While explaining her reasons behind the move Aguilera added, “We like expression, especially in my line of work. … I don't want to have a frozen face. Whether it's being on-camera or performing onstage, I have to stay authentic to my emotion.”

“Viewing aging as a negative is a super old-school approach,” she also added.

“I've seen myself go through different stages of my life and complain about certain things. As I've gotten older, I look back, and I'm like, 'God, every stage is a new era.' I'm really into feeling more self-assured as you get older. That's the thing to truly embrace. It's harmful when [aging] becomes an obsession.”

Before concluding she also added, “I also think that everybody has a different outlook with how they want to age. It's a very personal conversation. … What works for some people might not work for others.”

