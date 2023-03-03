 
Friday Mar 03 2023
Madonna not dating her kid's trainer, just helping him 'promote the gym'

Friday Mar 03, 2023

Madonna is not romantically involved with her kid’s gym trainer and boxing coach, Josh Popper, and is only trying to “promote the gym.”

The Material Girl hitmaker made headlines with her alleged romance with the 29-year-old trainer just week after she parted ways with her ex Andrew Darnell.

However, sources close to the popstar have now confirmed that Madonna’s new romance is just show so that Popper, who coaches her son David for charity boxing match, would get publicity.

“He’s a good-looking guy, but Madonna isn’t looking for love at the moment,” a source told Page Six. “Josh has been training her son and she’s impressed. She said she would help him promote the gym.”

“He’s up-and-coming and has just appeared in a reality show on Bravo, so he is eager to get attention with Madonna,” the insider added of Popper.

“That’s not to rule out any romance in the future — but for now things are strictly platonic,” the insider noted.

As for Madonna, she “has lots of other things in her life that she needs to concentrate on. The most important thing is being with her family as they mourn her brother — she is particularly worried about her dad and is spending time with him.”

