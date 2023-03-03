 
Showbiz
Friday Mar 03 2023
Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor's 'Veere Di Wedding' to get a sequel?

Friday Mar 03, 2023

Producer Rhea Kapoor drops hint for fans about 'Veere Di Wedding 2'

Film Veere Di Wedding (2018) starring Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania might get a sequel soon; producer Rhea Kapoor hints fans with a post.

Rhea, on her Instagram handle, shared an unclear story that hinted fans towards the sequel. She mentioned in the story that she thought she was never a sequel girl but maybe she is.

She wrote: “I never thought I was a sequel kinda girl but maybe I am.” She also added a sealed lips emoticon along with four dancing girls emoji.

The post made fans curious and they now speculate that the producer is hinting towards Veere Di Wedding 2.

Back in 2020, Swara dropped a comment on Kareena’s post to which Bebo replied ‘Swarajiiii veere 2’. Since then, there are rumours of a possible sequel of the film.

Reports claimed that the second part will also feature the same star cast and the ladies will begin shooting for the film after Khan delivers her second baby. Fans now wait for an official announcement of the much-awaited sequel.

On the work front, Rhea Kapoor has joined hands with Ekta Kapoor for a project featuring Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Tabu. The upcoming project has been titled as The Crew. It will also feature singer Diljit Dosanjh, reports PinkVilla. 

