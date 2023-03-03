Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will ‘still get beds’ even as ‘unwanted guests’

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle warned their claims about no security are unwarranted because King Charles has spare beds ‘even for unwanted guests’.



Royal commentator and expert Jan Moir made these admissions.

The claims came as part of a piece for the Mail Online.

The piece claims, “Even if it is rubbish to suggest — as some of their more demented supporters do — that the annexing of Frogmore means that there is now no safe space for the Sussexes in the UK.”

“Ahem. There is the small matter of Windsor Castle, for a start. A fortification that has been keeping royals safe for centuries. And Buckingham Palace is guarded by the British Army around the clock; this might come as a shock to some, but those men in the furry hats are real soldiers, not toy ones.”

“The King owns many palaces, castles and more than 50 cottages — there is no shortage of spare wings or space or beds for visitors, no matter how ungrateful or unwelcome.”