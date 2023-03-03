 
entertainment
Friday Mar 03 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Frogmore eviction like ‘ripping off a band aid’

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 03, 2023

File Footage

Insiders believe King Charles’ decision to evict Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from Frogmore proved to be something that’s ‘painful once’ but ‘when its done, its done’.

Insiders have just broken-down King Charles’ thought process behind the Frogmore eviction.

These claims have been issued by royal commentator and expert Rebecca English, in her piece for the Daily Mail.

Per Ms English, an inside source dished on everything, and according to their findings, the decision is more like ‘ripping a band aid’.

Per their findings, “It was felt that it would be like ripping off a Band Aid. Painful, but once it's done, it's done.”

This comes after many experts and commentators started lauding the King for making such a ‘permanent’ move in retaliation of Prince Harry’s truth bombs, slights, and jibes. 

More From Entertainment:

‘Wednesday’ star Jenna Ortega speaks out against teenagers ‘stereotypes’ in scripts

‘Wednesday’ star Jenna Ortega speaks out against teenagers ‘stereotypes’ in scripts
Late Leonard Cohen's children accuse former manager, lawyers of forgery

Late Leonard Cohen's children accuse former manager, lawyers of forgery
Sarah Ferguson speaks out in support of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Sarah Ferguson speaks out in support of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
'The Last of Us' production designer explains why he avoids green screens

'The Last of Us' production designer explains why he avoids green screens
'Death lurks around every corner' of 'Haunted Mansion' in new trailer

'Death lurks around every corner' of 'Haunted Mansion' in new trailer
Netflix 'Wednesday': Jenna Ortega details Tim Burton's efforts behind her hairstyle

Netflix 'Wednesday': Jenna Ortega details Tim Burton's efforts behind her hairstyle
Dua Lipa seemingly confirms romance with Romain Gavras, deets inside

Dua Lipa seemingly confirms romance with Romain Gavras, deets inside
‘Shocked’ Harry, Meghan not being offered any property post Frogmore eviction

‘Shocked’ Harry, Meghan not being offered any property post Frogmore eviction
King Charles’ eviction of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle was ‘owed to Brits

King Charles’ eviction of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle was ‘owed to Brits
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘yowl like scalded corgis’ without privilege

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘yowl like scalded corgis’ without privilege
King Charles finally sending ‘karma train’ down Prince Harry’s door

King Charles finally sending ‘karma train’ down Prince Harry’s door
Kim Kardashian sparks fans’ concerns over her now-deleted 'sad' post

Kim Kardashian sparks fans’ concerns over her now-deleted 'sad' post