Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Frogmore eviction like ‘ripping off a band aid’

Insiders believe King Charles’ decision to evict Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from Frogmore proved to be something that’s ‘painful once’ but ‘when its done, its done’.



Insiders have just broken-down King Charles’ thought process behind the Frogmore eviction.

These claims have been issued by royal commentator and expert Rebecca English, in her piece for the Daily Mail.

Per Ms English, an inside source dished on everything, and according to their findings, the decision is more like ‘ripping a band aid’.

Per their findings, “It was felt that it would be like ripping off a Band Aid. Painful, but once it's done, it's done.”

This comes after many experts and commentators started lauding the King for making such a ‘permanent’ move in retaliation of Prince Harry’s truth bombs, slights, and jibes.