King Charles praised for his latest move against Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Friday Mar 03 2023
Friday Mar 03, 2023

Royal fans have showered praises on King Charles for his latest move against Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

According to reports, King Charles is evicting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from Frogmore Cottage — and has offered it to Prince Andrew.

Meghan and Harry are now drawing up plans to ship their remaining belongings to Montecito mansion, US.

Reacting to the reports, royal fans were quick to praise King Charles.

Commenting on a New York Post report, one fans said, “Hooray for Charles!! There is no reason to pacify Harry; he's a grown man, married with 2 kids, that should qualify him as an adult who is responsible for HIS actions.”

Responding to it, another said, “I think it’s a slap in the face to Harry & let’s him know that he is considered more disgraceful than his uncle..good job, King Charles!”

“They’ve insulted the monarchy, the country, and their own families, and now, only each other are left to insult! This is the best news! Good bye and good riddance!,” said the third.  

