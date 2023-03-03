 
Friday Mar 03 2023
King Charles leaves Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'stunned'

Friday Mar 03, 2023

King Charles leaves Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘stunned’

King Charles has reportedly left Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ‘stunned’ with his decision to evict the royal couple from Frogmore Cottage.

Meghan and Harry’s close friend and biographer Omid Scobie, in an article for Yahoo titled “A cruel punishment: The inside story of King Charles's eviction of Harry and Meghan”, has revealed the reaction of the California-based royal couple over the decision.

Scobie writes, "It's news, sources tell me, that has left Harry and Meghan stunned, and at least two members of the Royal Family 'appalled'."

The author of Harry and Meghan’s biography Finding Freedom, quoting a source further wrote, the couple have been given until the summer, after the Coronation, to remove their belongings after initially being told they would just be given two weeks.

Frogmore Cottage, which they refurbished at a reported cost of £2.4 million ($2.9 million), had been a wedding present from the late Queen Elizabeth II in 2018.

It has now been offered to Prince Andrew, King Charles III´s disgraced brother, reports in the The Sun and Daily Telegraph said, according to AFP.

Harry and Meghan were reportedly told to vacate the property in January just days after the publication of the Prince´s tell-all memoir "Spare".

