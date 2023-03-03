 
Friday Mar 03 2023
Nawazuddin Siddiqui restricts entry of wife Aaliya Siddiqui, children in their house

Friday Mar 03, 2023

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya Siddiqui tied the knot in 2009
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has allegedly restricted his wife Aaliya Siddiqui and children’s entry in their home.

Aaliya shared a few video on her Instagram that showed the three of them standing on the road outside the house. Nawaz’s daughter can be seen sobbing in pain. Aaliya revealed that they have been abandoned by the actor. At present, they are living at their relative’s house.

She wrote: “This is the truth of Nawazuddin Siddiqui who did not even spare his own innocent children.. when after being in the house for 40 days I stepped out as office bearers at Versova police station called me urgently.. but when I went back to the house with my children Nawazuddin Siddiqui had deputed a number of guards to not let us in.. me and my children were bruetly left by this man to be on the road..”

“My daughter could not believe that her own father can do this to her and was howling and crying on the road.. thankfully one of my relatives took us in her one room house.. this small mentality and this cruel planning of throwing me and my children out of the house and bringing us to the roads just shows how small this man Nawazuddin Siddiqui is.. sharing three videos where you can see the reality of this man.”

“Don’t worry Nawazuddin Siddiqui you can not break me our my children ..I am a citizen of a country where justice prevails and I shall get it soon,” concluded Siddiqui’s wife, reports IndiaToday.

See video:

Aaliya Siddiqui and Nawazuddin Siddiqui tied the knot in 2009. 

