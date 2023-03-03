William feels ‘very strongly’ about Harry’s potential attendance at Charles coronation

Prince William reportedly feels “very strongly” about his younger brother Prince Harry visit to attend the coronation of King Charles III.

In a conversation with US Weekly, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams talked about the Duke of Sussex’s potential visit to UK on the historic occasion and his elder brother’s thoughts about it.

Refuting rumours that the Prince of Wales does not want Harry to be in attendance at Westminster Abbey on May 6th, the expert said, “There’s no doubt he feels very strongly.”

“Charles is a symbol of national unity, of course, as the monarch, and the invitation comes from him,” Fitzwilliams added. “So far as William is concerned, I mean, it’s a terribly deep rift and I don’t see it being mended.”

He went on to claim that Harry recently “threatened another book,” amid reports that he will be adding a new chapter to his memoir Spare, which he said is a “threat.”

“So, you can’t ignore things like that. It’s awful,” Fitzwilliams added.

As for the reports that Royal family has concerns that Harry and his wife Meghan Markle will draw the attention form the ceremony, the royal commentator said that won’t happen.

“I think that will be a very significant story. There’s no doubt about that,” he explained. “But I would say that when you get the event, I think Harry and Meghan will be very subsumed into it, and I don’t think they will dominate it at all.”

“Quite the contrary, just as they didn’t either the Platinum Jubilee or, obviously, the queen’s funeral,” Fitzwilliams shared.