 
entertainment
Friday Mar 03 2023
By
Web Desk

William feels ‘very strongly’ about Harry’s potential attendance at Charles coronation

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 03, 2023

William feels ‘very strongly’ about Harry’s potential attendance at Charles coronation
William feels ‘very strongly’ about Harry’s potential attendance at Charles coronation

Prince William reportedly feels “very strongly” about his younger brother Prince Harry visit to attend the coronation of King Charles III.

In a conversation with US Weekly, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams talked about the Duke of Sussex’s potential visit to UK on the historic occasion and his elder brother’s thoughts about it.

Refuting rumours that the Prince of Wales does not want Harry to be in attendance at Westminster Abbey on May 6th, the expert said, “There’s no doubt he feels very strongly.”

“Charles is a symbol of national unity, of course, as the monarch, and the invitation comes from him,” Fitzwilliams added. “So far as William is concerned, I mean, it’s a terribly deep rift and I don’t see it being mended.”

He went on to claim that Harry recently “threatened another book,” amid reports that he will be adding a new chapter to his memoir Spare, which he said is a “threat.”

“So, you can’t ignore things like that. It’s awful,” Fitzwilliams added.

As for the reports that Royal family has concerns that Harry and his wife Meghan Markle will draw the attention form the ceremony, the royal commentator said that won’t happen.

“I think that will be a very significant story. There’s no doubt about that,” he explained. “But I would say that when you get the event, I think Harry and Meghan will be very subsumed into it, and I don’t think they will dominate it at all.”

“Quite the contrary, just as they didn’t either the Platinum Jubilee or, obviously, the queen’s funeral,” Fitzwilliams shared.

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian sparks fans’ concerns over her now-deleted 'sad' post

Kim Kardashian sparks fans’ concerns over her now-deleted 'sad' post
King Charles ‘profoundly saddened’ over Greece train tragedy

King Charles ‘profoundly saddened’ over Greece train tragedy
Taylor Swift earrings from the Grammys part of upcoming auction

Taylor Swift earrings from the Grammys part of upcoming auction
King Charles leaves Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘stunned’

King Charles leaves Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘stunned’
Selena Gomez returns to TikTok, reacts to Lizzo’s new blue hair transformation

Selena Gomez returns to TikTok, reacts to Lizzo’s new blue hair transformation
King Charles praised for his latest move against Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

King Charles praised for his latest move against Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
'Yellowjackets' might end with season 5, creators confirm

'Yellowjackets' might end with season 5, creators confirm
Prince William supports King Charles to evict Meghan Markle, Harry

Prince William supports King Charles to evict Meghan Markle, Harry
Will Olivia Wilde reconcile with ex Jason Sudeikis after Harry Styles breakup?

Will Olivia Wilde reconcile with ex Jason Sudeikis after Harry Styles breakup?
Kourtney Kardashian shuts down pregnancy speculation after IVF attempt

Kourtney Kardashian shuts down pregnancy speculation after IVF attempt
'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' directors defend casting Chris Pratt as Mario

'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' directors defend casting Chris Pratt as Mario
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will ‘still get beds’ even as ‘unwanted guests’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will ‘still get beds’ even as ‘unwanted guests’