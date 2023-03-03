 
entertainment
Friday Mar 03 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles finally sending ‘karma train’ down Prince Harry’s door

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 03, 2023

File Footage

Prince Harry has been branded a ‘spoilt manbaby’ that strutting around the US with ‘Lady Macbeth’ Meghan Markle.

Royal commentator and expert Jan Moir made these admissions.

The claims came as part of a piece for the Mail Online, and it reads, “What quiet joy to see the karma train rattling down the track towards Montecito.”

“On behalf of us all, I want to say thank you Your Majesty for giving this spoilt manbaby and his Lady Macbeth of a wife the kick up the backside that they so richly deserve.”

“For let us not forget that the selfish Sussexes were filming their Oprah interview when Prince Philip became ill; they freighted the Queen’s last year with worry; they painted the Royal Family with a racist hue that was undeserved; and the bruises from their various ‘truth’ bombs and emotional punches are still being felt today.”

The biggest joke of all is that Harry and Meghan clearly still thought they had a right to Frogmore Cottage. That it was somehow still theirs.”

“And that it was perfectly acceptable for it to sit empty for 50 weeks of the year and be readily available when they flew in for Wimbledon, or the Graham Norton Show, or the Coronation — in that order of importance, obviously. Although the chances of them turning up for the latter surely get more remote by the day?”

