Friday Mar 03 2023
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘yowl like scalded corgis’ without privilege

Web Desk

Friday Mar 03, 2023

Experts have just accused Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of ‘faking’ their disdain for privilege, all while “yowling like scalded corgis” anytime its taken from them.

Royal commentator and expert Jan Moir made these admissions.

The claims came as part of a piece for the Mail Online.

The piece claims, “Harry and Meghan appear to hate the monarchy and everything it stands for, but that doesn’t stop them wanting all the perks including grace-and-favour accommodations and, indeed, to be treated like royalty at all times.”

“They like to appear fashionably embarrassed by their privilege, but just watch them yowl like scalded corgis should anyone try to take those privileges away," the expert also warned before concluding. 

