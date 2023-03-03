 
entertainment
Friday Mar 03 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to turn eviction into new memoir?

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 03, 2023

File Footage

King Charles has just been issued a word of warning regarding his decision to pull the plug on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle because it may ‘backfire’ spectacularly.

Royal commentator and expert Rebecca English made these admissions.

She issued her warning in a piece for the Daily Mail and it states, “If the Crown Estate's decision to pull the plug on Harry and Meghan's lease is both a practical and financial one, it is also a move that could seriously backfire.”

“Not only will it add another log onto Harry and Meghan's pyre of alleged injustices against them (and surely enough beef for another chapter of any forthcoming book) it severs, once and for all, any physical ties the couple have with the UK.”

“And because they will no longer benefit from the ring-fence of security that Windsor affords them, the duke and duchess will inevitably argue – no doubt through court cases and 'friends' briefing the media – that any future visits to Britain for them and their children are infinitely more complex now.”

