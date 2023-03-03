Prince Harry ‘finally answering’ to the guillotine after ‘wounding treachery’

File Footage

King Charles has started to incur favor, even from experts who previously were on the fence about his ability to reign.



Royal commentator and expert Jan Moir made these admissions.

The claims came as part of a piece for the Mail Online, and it reads, “Could anything be more splendid? How cheering that the King responded so compellingly to Harry’s 400 pages of petulance, not to mention trashing his family and the entire British nation on American chat-show sofas.”

“In his best-selling autobiography, he even invaded his father’s privacy by revealing that the 74-year-old monarch travels everywhere with his teddy bear, failed to get teenage Harry a therapist and was sometimes distant. Boo hoo!”

“So many secrets spilled, so much wounding treachery. I like to imagine Charles was muttering ‘I know it was you, Fredo. You broke my heart!’ as he signed the eviction notice with a fine quill and then firmly pressed his cipher into the hot wax.”

The writer also added, “Down came the guillotine, up went my admiration, three cheers for the King. If Charles carries on being so bold I might have to review my opinion that he and Camilla will inadvertently oversee the end of the monarchy;”

“All the King has to do now is banish Prince Andrew to an ordure-scented bothy on the wilder fringes of the Balmoral estate and my confidence in him will be (almost) restored.”