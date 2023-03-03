 
Friday Mar 03 2023
Sarah Ferguson speaks out in support of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Friday Mar 03, 2023

Prince Andrew’s former wife Sarah Ferguson has come out in support of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle amid family feud and Frogmore Cottage eviction.

Princess Eugenie and Beatrice's mother told People magazine, per Fox News, “I don't believe that any single person has the right to judge another person. I'm not in a position myself to make any judgments."

Sarah Ferguson, affectionately known as Fergie, went on to say, “I have been judged all my life, and I have no judgment on the Sussexes."

Sarah’s remarks come a day after reports Prince Harry and Meghan have been asked to vacate Frogmore Cottage, the house within the grounds of King Charles's Windsor Castle estate they use when in Britain.

Meghan Markle and Harry’s spokesperson says, "We can confirm The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage."

