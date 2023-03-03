 
Friday Mar 03 2023
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle kids 'highly unlikely' to get titles amid Frogmore eviction

Friday Mar 03, 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s children are “highly unlikely” to get titles after their parents were evicted from their UK home, the Frogmore Cottage.

Speaking to The Express, royal expert and author Richard Fitzwilliam talked about whether or not Archie and Lilibet will be granted titles.

Following Queen Elizabeth II’s death, the Sussex children moved up the line of succession as they are grandkids of King Charles II but their titles haven’t been announced yet.

After the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed that they were “requested” to vacate their Windsor home, the expert said the chances of their children getting the titles have further reduced.

"It means Harry and Meghan’s children Archie and Lili are highly unlikely to be granted titles,” Fitzwilliams told the publication.

The royal commentator added that the it would mean the California-based royal couple, and their children's "visits to Britain were few.”

