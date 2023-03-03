Idris Elba takes swipe at James Bond franchise after branding ‘Luther’ more ‘relatable’

Idris Elba has addressed speculation about potentially playing James Bond, saying that such rumours are one of the "biggest compliments" for an actor.

The British actor, 50, has been on the list of actors as a possible replacement for Daniel Craig, 53, following the latter's departure from the iconic film franchise in 2021.

Idris, however, has once again addressed the speculation and has now stated that he's keen to continue playing DCI John Luther instead the British spy

While promoting his latest film Luther: The Fallen Sun, on Heart Breakfast, Idris said, "It is one of the biggest compliments I can ever get as an actor. You know, the role of Bond is such a coveted role and to be considered for it is amazing."

"But honestly, I always secretly felt that Luther is my answer to that. It's not as espionage it's not you know, suave, it's you know, a relatable guy that's going to catch bad guys that's all I'm you know, wanting to do really," he continued.

Idris further mentioned the 007 franchise during an interview on Magic FM earlier this week, which is set to be aired on March 6.

He said whilst on the radio show, "The Bond series is an incredible staple to the UK and the world right, but Luther could take up some of that real estate."