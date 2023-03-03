 
Friday Mar 03 2023
Jimin from BTS appointed as ambassador for Tiffany & Co.

Friday Mar 03, 2023

He is one of two K-pop idols to have signed on with the brand
K-pop group BTS member Jimin is now the newest ambassador for the luxury brand Tiffany & Co. As an ambassador, the idol will appear in brand events as well as their ad campaigns.

The singer himself commented on the announcement, stating: “It is a great honor to partner with Tiffany and embody the values of a brand that has a passion for design, innovation, and artistry.”

The brand’s executive vice president for product and communications, Alexandre Arnault also gave a statement: “We are looking forward to welcoming multifaceted artist and performer Jimin of BTS as our newest house ambassador. He embodies the energy, style, and sense of modernity that epitomizes Tiffany and Co. We are proud and incredibly excited to unveil our future campaigns with him launching later this spring.”

Jimin will be one of two K-pop artists signed on with the brand, the other being Rosé from Blackpink. 

