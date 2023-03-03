 
entertainment
Friday Mar 03 2023
By
Web Desk

'The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse' composer explains significance of piano and cello

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 03, 2023

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse composer explains significance of piano and cello
'The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse' composer explains significance of piano and cello

When director and writer Charlie Mackesy was searching for someone to make the music for the adaptation of his beloved 2019 book The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse he thought of Isobel Waller-Bridge.

The story which is about connection and vulnerability and for Waller-Bridge and Mackesy, the ideas could only be transmitted through a musical palette using the piano and a cello.

Speaking about how the cello became so important Waller-Bridge told Variety:

“I met Charlie about a year before the official scoring process was going to start, so we had a long period to talk about the film and the sound the story needed. In those conversations, we knew the piano would be the leading instrument.”

“It felt like the tambour of it would communicate that feeling of home. The other instrument that was important was the cello because that’s a sound that Charlie really loves, and I also really love it, and the combination of these two instruments became the whole score. “

“We also had to have an orchestral element to it because there are moments in the film where things really have to soar and grow.”

“The cello is really great because apart from its depth of it, it gives you lots of different textures. It can go low and give you those very deep feelings, but it can be very lyrical, or it can sound quite scary.”

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse is a 2022 animated short film directed by Peter Baynton and Charlie Mackesy and written by Jon Croker and Mackesy. It is based on Mackesy's 2019 novel of the same name. 

More From Entertainment:

Jimin from BTS appointed as ambassador for Tiffany & Co.

Jimin from BTS appointed as ambassador for Tiffany & Co.
Steven Spielberg on anti-Semitism: 'I’ve never experienced this in my entire life'

Steven Spielberg on anti-Semitism: 'I’ve never experienced this in my entire life'
'Daisy Jones & the Six' stars Suki Waterhouse, Camila Morrone became best friends while filming

'Daisy Jones & the Six' stars Suki Waterhouse, Camila Morrone became best friends while filming

Idris Elba takes swipe at James Bond franchise after branding ‘Luther’ more ‘relatable’

Idris Elba takes swipe at James Bond franchise after branding ‘Luther’ more ‘relatable’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle kids ‘highly unlikely’ to get titles amid Frogmore eviction

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle kids ‘highly unlikely’ to get titles amid Frogmore eviction

K-pop group Twice give stunning performance at Billboard event

K-pop group Twice give stunning performance at Billboard event
Will King Charles revive THIS royal tradition on his coronation?

Will King Charles revive THIS royal tradition on his coronation?
K-pop group Red Velvet to hold first concert after three years

K-pop group Red Velvet to hold first concert after three years
Steven Spielberg recalls moment he 'burst into tears' on set of 'The Fabelmans'

Steven Spielberg recalls moment he 'burst into tears' on set of 'The Fabelmans'
‘Wednesday’ star Jenna Ortega speaks out against teenagers ‘stereotypes’ in scripts

‘Wednesday’ star Jenna Ortega speaks out against teenagers ‘stereotypes’ in scripts
Late Leonard Cohen's children accuse former manager, lawyers of forgery

Late Leonard Cohen's children accuse former manager, lawyers of forgery
Sarah Ferguson speaks out in support of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Sarah Ferguson speaks out in support of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry