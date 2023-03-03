 
entertainment
Friday Mar 03 2023
By
Web Desk

BamBam from K-pop group GOT7 reveals tracklist for his new album

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 03, 2023

This will be his first comeback after a year
K-pop group GOT7’s BamBam has unveiled the tracklist for his upcoming comeback called Sour & Sweet on March 3rd. It will have a total of eight tracks.

The songs will be called Feather, Take It Easy, Ghost, Sour & Sweet, Let’s Dance, About You, Tippy Toe and Wings. Earlier on March 2nd, the artist also posted the comeback schedule for the album.

The concept pictures will start being revealed from March 8th, with the music video teaser releasing on the 22nd. Lastly, the album itself and the music video will come out on March 28th.

The Thai rapper announced his official comeback on February 28th, first teasing it by dropping a mysterious date the day before. This will be his first album since the release of his last comeback called B which came out in January 2022.

