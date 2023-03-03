Will Harry, Meghan be invited to coronation after Frogmore eviction?

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be asked to join King Charles and other family members at the coronation despite their recent eviction from Frogmore cottage.



Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told Us Weekly that even though the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the royal family are not on good terms, they will be welcomed at Westminster Abbey.

“I feel that they’ll definitely be invited, but I think that the dynamic is changing,” the royal commentator spoke of the California-based royal couple.

The tensions between Harry and Meghan and the royal family worsened after they released their Netflix documentary and the Duke published his tell-all memoir, Spare.

“The royals have put up with a tremendous amount of problems, so far as they’re concerned,” Fitzwilliams said.

“Since the beginning of December to the publication of Spare and all those interviews, and now the interview coming up, it’s been a damaging and difficult time for them,” he added.

Harry in an interview with 60 Minutes claimed that he is not in contact with William or Charles but he is open to mend bonds with them.

“Meghan and I have continued to say that we will openly apologize for anything that we did wrong, but every time we ask that question, no one’s telling us the specifics or anything,” Harry shared.

“There needs to be a constructive conversation, one that can happen in private that doesn’t get leaked. This all started with them briefing daily against my wife with lies to the point of where my wife and I had to run away from my country.”