 
entertainment
Friday Mar 03 2023
By
Web Desk

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham staying in the same hotel as Victoria Beckham: 'Conflict' resolved?

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 03, 2023

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham staying in the same hotel as Victoria Beckham: Conflict resolved?

Nicola Peltz and husband Brooklyn Beckham have checked into the same, La Reserve hotel, as Victoria Beckham.

As per Daily Mail, on Thursday, March 2nd night, the couple was snapped hand in hand in the streets of Paris, one day before Posh's show.

Nicola brought her A-game in a brown leather jacket and coordinated midi skirt for the nocturnal outing.

She added stature with a pair of knee-high boots, and sheer black tights, and accessorised her look with a chic small bag.

Meanwhile, Beckham cut a casual figure for the outing in a pair of blue jeans and a beige quarter zip jumper. He completed his look with a backward baseball cap and kept comfy in a pair of dark trainers. 

Earlier, in the morning, Victoria Beckham was seen coming out of the same hotel.

The couple's presence in Paris comes after Nicola's rumoured multi-million wedding fallout with Victoria Beckham.

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham staying in the same hotel as Victoria Beckham: Conflict resolved?
Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham staying in the same hotel as Victoria Beckham: Conflict resolved?


More From Entertainment:

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes display intimacy on their first public date at the New York Rangers game

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes display intimacy on their first public date at the New York Rangers game
Rebel Wilson reveals she got banned from Disneyland after proposal to girlfriend Ramona Agrum

Rebel Wilson reveals she got banned from Disneyland after proposal to girlfriend Ramona Agrum
Which Pakistani drama are Indians glued to these days?

Which Pakistani drama are Indians glued to these days?
Netflix: List of new DC shows to drop in 2023

Netflix: List of new DC shows to drop in 2023
WATCH: What did Ushna Shah do at her valima to 'officially' become Amin?

WATCH: What did Ushna Shah do at her valima to 'officially' become Amin?
Blackpink’s Lisa admits she sees herself as a normal person

Blackpink’s Lisa admits she sees herself as a normal person
Hellbound actor Yoo Ah In gets replaced in Netflix series following drug tests

Hellbound actor Yoo Ah In gets replaced in Netflix series following drug tests
Chris Pine chops off his hair because of Rachel Green of 'Friends': Here's why

Chris Pine chops off his hair because of Rachel Green of 'Friends': Here's why
Taehyun from K-pop group TXT fanboys over BTS’ J-Hope

Taehyun from K-pop group TXT fanboys over BTS’ J-Hope

Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham having 'crisis talks' with Victoria, David amid lawsuit drama

Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham having 'crisis talks' with Victoria, David amid lawsuit drama
Ushna Shah stuns fans with her elegant valima look

Ushna Shah stuns fans with her elegant valima look
Will Harry, Meghan be invited to coronation after Frogmore eviction?

Will Harry, Meghan be invited to coronation after Frogmore eviction?