Friday Mar 03 2023
Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz appear together in the Beckham family portrait at Paris fashion Week show

Friday Mar 03, 2023

Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz were snapped together in one frame,  after a long while since their rumoured feud.

On Friday, March 4, Victoria Beckham look cheerful as she posed alongside husband David Beckham, and her kids( excluding Romeo). Also posing was her eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz, at the Paris Fashion Week show.

The Paris Fashion Week catwalk show showcased the Fall/Winter collection of the fashion designer's brand Posh.

As per Daily Mail, Victoria shared the family portrait and captioned it, "I couldn’t do it without you, I love you all so much x #harperseven @davidbeckham @cruzbeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @nicolaannepeltzbeckham. Kisses from Paris (we miss you @romeobeckham!)"

Nicola turned up at the event with Brooklyn Beckham, one of her mother-in-law's creations, hinting at the squash of their rumoured feud.



